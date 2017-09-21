There is a homicide investigation into the incident. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports. (Published Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017)

Police are investigating the violent killing of a homeless man who was brutally beaten with a skateboard in North Park and died from his injuries Thursday.

Arthur Angulo, 55, of San Diego was sleeping in an alleyway last Saturday, when he was approached by a man carrying a skateboard. Without warning, the stranger began smashing the skateboard over the victim's head multiple times.

A married couple who lives near the alley heard a commotion and rushed outside. They discovered Angulo lying flat on the ground outside their home, drenched in blood, and immediately alerted the authorities.

Homeless Man Attacked With Skateboard Not Expected to Survive

Police are searching for the suspect. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017)

Paramedics arrived and transported Angulo to Mercy Hospital where he was placed on life support with life-threatening head injuries.

Police said the seemingly unprovoked attack took place just after 4:30 a.m. in an alley off El Cajon Boulevard, behind a Jack in the Box restaurant.

The suspect was seen driving off in a white sedan, according to San Diego police. He was described as a man in his late teens to early 20's with shoulder length hair. They said he is about 6-feet tall and was wearing gray shorts and a dark shirt.

SDPD officers are investigating the crime as a homicide case. Anyone with information about the killing can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293.

Several North Park residents were shaken by the incident. They told NBC 7 there's been an apparent rise in the homeless population in their community.