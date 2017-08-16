Holy Guacamole! Price of Avocados Rising

NBC 7's Danielle Radin breaks down why the price of avocados is rising all over the United States. (Published 17 minutes ago)

The price of avocados has gone up in recent months and is expected to continue to rise, according to produce distributors.

Erik Larson with the San Diego Farm Bureau said it has to do with environmental factors in both California and Mexico, where many avocados are imported to the United States.

According to produce distribution site, Produce Express, San Diego County is considered the avocado capital of the United States, producing 60% of the nation's crop.

"We're getting into the part of the season where a majority of the avocados are coming from Mexico," said Larson. "Mexico had a low bearing year and there was low production in California this year as well."

Larson added that last year avocado production in California suffered due to severe heat and the drought the state was coming out of.

Meanwhile, the demand for avocados is hirer than ever. Millennials have made avocado toast a popular staple that is now sold in most coffee shops around the country.

In fact, Time Magazine recently said the new Millennial catchphrase is 'hold my avocado.'



"The price of avocados wholesale is normally 40 to 50 cents apiece for this time of year," said Larson.

According to Produce Express, the price of avocados now is about $1.33 apiece.





