Holiday Weekend Brings Rain, Snow, Wind

After Friday night’s storm, scattered showers should continue through Saturday evening, NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews says.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains through 3 a.m. Sunday and elevations above 3000 feet will likely see two to four inches of additional snow and elevations above 4000 feet should expect four to eight inches, Matthews says.

As of Saturday morning, chain controls are in effect on Sunrise Highway at Interstate 8. They are also in effect on Palomar Mountain on South Grade Road at Highway 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There is a wind advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Areas along the coast could get gusts up to 30 mph and holiday travelers should be careful as the mountains could experience winds up to 60 mph.

Along the coast and inland temperatures will be in the mid-50s while the deserts will be in the 40s the mountains will be much cooler with highs in the low 30s.

On Christmas Day the rain should clear up and temperatures will be in the high 50s along the coast.