Cameras positioned on parking meters in Hillcrest were removed overnight. NBC 7 has been reporting on the new so-called vehicle detection sensors that were temporarily installed to gather data on spot occupancy.

As of this morning, the San Diego City Treasurer's office has not explained how much the cameras cost. NBC 7 has also asked the city treasurer if the cameras could be a precursor to new Smart Meters.

We were told the cameras are gathering data on occupancy rates, which provide information on the how the meters are being used.

However, it was not clear on why the city has decided to gather that data.

In Coronado, they're still working through technical issues, but Smart Meters have been installed with the sole purpose of "Clearing" any unused time once a vehicle leaves.

The small cameras were attached to parking meter poles in Hillcrest on Fourth Avenue between University Avenue and Robinson Avenue.

In Coronado, the city hopes sensors will detect when a vehicle left a spot and recalibrate so that incoming cars won't be able to take advantage of any time left on the meter from a previously parked vehicle.

They would also discourage drivers from coming back and re-feeding the meter when the two-hour time allotment was up.

In a previous interview San Diego City Communications Department Director Katie Keach said the sensors had been in place in Hillcrest for a couple of months.

Keach said the sensors were designed to be installed on a temporary basis in one section of Fourth Avenue.