Hiker Rescued from Maple Canyon, Taken to Hospital: SDFD

By Samantha Tatro

    Monica Garske

    A hiker trekking through the Maple Canyon Trail in San Diego Banker's Hill neighborhood was rescued Tuesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) officials said. 

    Fire officials first responded to the call of distress at approximately 11:40 a.m. The woman was found near 1st Avenue and W Palm Street, fire officials said. The location is north of Interstate 5, by Downtown San Diego. 

    The woman, down in the canyon, was pulled out by crews. 

    She will be taken to the hospital. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published 6 minutes ago

