An injured hiker needed to be rescued from Mission Trails Park before sunrise Wednesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The 35-year-old man fell and broke an arm and his ribs on a trail in the park near Jackson and Mission Gorge roads, according to SDFD officials.

Because of the early morning fog, the department’s helicopter could not land near the injured hiker so emergency personnel had to hike approximately 45 minutes to reach the man along the trail.

Officials said the man fell while hiking at around 5:30 a.m. He used his cell phone to call 911. Sunrise in San Diego was at 6:50 a.m.

Mission Trails Park is one of the largest urban parks in the U.S. with more than 7,000 acres of recreational space just eight miles east of downtown San Diego.

Residents use the park for mountain biking, camping, climbing and other outdoor activities.
















