A file image of the Neiman Marcus brand from a store in Chicago, Illinois

A search was underway Friday for multiple people who broke into the Mission Valley Neiman Marcus store and stole up to $150,000 in purses.

The robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m., when a suspect used an unknown tool to break a glass door of Neiman Marcus on Friars Road.

Then, 15 other suspects ran into the department store and grabbed the luxury bags.

The estimated loss is between $100,000 to $150,000, according to San Diego CrimeStoppers.

All of the suspects exited through the broken glass door and drove off in five different vehicles.

The suspects were dressed in dark clothing, wearing hooded sweatshirts with their faces covered.

Neiman Marcus says that they will be cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.

The store inside Fashio Valley located near the connector between State Route 163 and Interstate 8.

San Diego Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department are encouraging anyone with information on the case to call (619) 692-4800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.