High Heat Advisory Issued for Southern and Central Calif.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for the San Diego coastal, inland, mountain and desert regions, from Friday through Tuesday.

Some areas of southern California are expected to hit triple digit heat, according to the advisory.

California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) reminds employers that shade must be available at all times to outdoor workers when temperatures reach more than 79 degrees, according to an OSHA statement.

“Heat illness can be prevented and providing shade and encouraging workers to take short breaks is one of the keys,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Juliann Sum in a statement. “It also allows employers to monitor for signs of heat illness.”

Cal/Osha also recommends workers to sip one eight-ounce cup of water every 15 minutes and avoid soda, sports drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, coffee and alcoholic beverages.

Other techniques to avoid heat related illnesses are to try to limit activities to early morning or evening hours, wear sunscreen, wear light-colored and loose clothing, avoid heavy or hot meals, and gradually let your body acclimate to the heat, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention.