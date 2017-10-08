Here's Your Guide to Fleet Week San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego begins this week with events for active duty military, veterans and the general public.

The military tradition honors and celebrates the men and women of the military through public events that entertain and alliances that support and thank our heroes. The first Fleet Week was celebrated in San Diego, California, during the 1935 the California Pacific International Exposition.

Events open to the public include:

The USO Concert in the Park on October 13th

The USO Concert in the Park on October 13th features Tim Hurley at the Embarcadero Marina Park. The USO Show Troupe will perform songs ranging from the 40’s all the way through today’s hits. The second half of the show will feature the “beach country” sounds of Tim Hurley. Doors open at 5 p.m. For ticket information go to fleetweeksandiego.org.

Fleet Week Sea and Air Parade on October 14th

The best of the U.S. military is on display and in action with cruisers, amphibious ships, destroyers, frigates, submarines, landing craft, Coast Guard Search and Rescue, fly-overs of contemporary military and Vintage Military Aircraft and much more.

The ideal location to view the action will be at the end of Broadway Pier, but the parade can be seen all along the San Diego region waterfront. It will be visible from Coronado, the Embarcadero, Harbor Island and Shelter Island. Ship tours, military static displays and the Qualcomm Innovation Zone will be open and FREE to the public. The Fleet Week Sea and Air Parade is from 12 p.m. -2 p.m.

The MCRD Boot Camp Challenge on October 14th.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego hosts the MCRD Boot Camp Challenge, a three-mile obstacle run. This unique race features obstacles used only by Marine Recruits, plus over 60 USMC Drill Instructors “staff” the course providing direction and encouragement for participants. Must register in advance.

The Innovation Zone is open to the public from October 13-16th

The Innovation Zone at the Port Pavilion Building will have a variety of STEM and high-tech focused displays geared to attract students, service members, their families, and the public. There will be numerous vendor booths and interactive displays focused on new and emerging technologies to encourage participation in STEM education programs.

Tours of US Navy and US Coast Guard ships from October 13-16TH

The tours of US Navy and US Coast Guard ships will be on a first come, first served basis. Visitors must be at least five years old to tour ships; strollers, glass, large bags and backpacks will not be permitted onboard.

The Fleet Week Football Classic on October 14th

Watch the San Diego State Aztecs battle the Boise State Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium. Enjoy pre-game ceremonies and halftime performances all honoring the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, you will be part of the celebration as SDSU honors running back Marshall Faulk at halftime to celebrate his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Visit fleetweeksandiego.org for ticket information. Fleet Week is providing complimentary tickets to Military personnel.

The Fleet Week Enlisted Luncheon October 17th

This luncheon at SeaWorld San Diego honors more than 250 military enlisted guests who have distinguished themselves in their service and within their various commands. Honorees and guests enjoy a delicious lunch and award presentation hosted by NBC 7’s Bridget Naso. After the luncheon attendees are invited to enjoy an exciting day at SeaWorld San Diego. For more information go to fleetweeksandiego.org.

Other events for enlisted, active duty military and invited guests include the SDMAC Fleet Week Breakfast, the Party on the Pier, The Navy Birthday Ball and The Fleet Week Enlisted Golf Tournament.

The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that produces Fleet Week San Diego.







