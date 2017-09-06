Here's How WhatsApp Plans To Make Money

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the world, but has had a hard time generating revenue. Executives with the company say that is all about to change with a new business model. (Published 16 minutes ago)

This is How WhatsApp Plans to Make Money

Do you use WhatsApp to talk to your friends?

The free instant messaging app is used in 109 countries, or 55.6 percent of the world. But with no advertising in the app and no charge to use it, many people wonder how WhatsApp makes money.

In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion.

In January 2016, Facebook revealed that WhatsApp was monetized in "a very limited fashion," and may not be making meaningful money in the long term. Executives also suggested that the strategy would change.

WhatsApp just announced it now has a plan to make money by charging large businesses for tools to communicate with customers. WhatsApp executives say the business app will give notifications like flight times, delivery confirmations and other updates.





There will also be a free app offfered to small and medium sized businesses.





Executives added the average user will still be able to message friends for free.





WhatsApp currently has over one billion monthly active users.

