Help Offered as DACA Deadline Nears UP NEXT XHelp Offered as DACA Deadline NearsLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcsandiego.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Help-Offered-as-DACA-Deadline-Nears_San-Diego-448640783.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcsandiego.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=448640783&videoID=J_oqona9a5FB&origin=nbcsandiego.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC 7s Gaby Rodriguez reports. Get more information at this link. Published 38 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters