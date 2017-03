A crew airlifted the woman suffering a foot injury from Black Mountain to the SDFD helicopter .

Crews worked to rescue a woman who injured her foot while hiking Black Mountain in Rancho Penasquitos Monday, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD).

She was able to flag down a police helicopter flying nearby just before 10:50 a.m. The police helicopter crew then called SDFD, according to SDFD.

Then, an SDFD helicopter was requested to the scene and airlifted the woman to safety.

No further information was immediately available.