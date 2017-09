The scene on State Route 905.

One person was killed when a semi-truck toppled off a road right above State Route 905 in Otay Mesa, stopping short of rolling onto cars below.

The crash happened near Picador Boulevard and westbound State Route 905 Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

A lane is blocked on the freeway. Medics are on scene.

No other information was available.

