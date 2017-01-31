Heavy Fog Causes Flight Cancellations at Lindbergh Field

Heavy fog rolled into Coronado Tuesday night, causing flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field.

At least 75 flights going in and out of San Diego were canceled and 37 were delayed, according to FlightStats.com. Around 29 flights were diverted to LAX and Ontario.

Visibility appeared to be low for drivers on the road as well in the area.

A spokesperson for Lindbergh Field said they are encouraging travelers to check their flight status in advance to avoid any surprise cancellations or delays.