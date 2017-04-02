Head-On Collision Shuts Down SR-78 in Both Directions

Highway 78 is shut down in both directions following a head-on two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, San Diego police confirm.

The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. at Ysabel Creek Road and San Pasqual Valley Road.

Emergency crews were able to extricate one victim from their car and are working on extricating a second victim from the other car.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

