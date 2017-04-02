Head-On Collision Shuts Down SR-78 in Both Directions

Highway 78 is shut down in both directions following a head-on two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, San Diego police confirm.
The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. at Ysabel Creek Road and San Pasqual Valley Road.
Emergency crews were able to extricate one victim from their car and are working on extricating a second victim from the other car.
No other information was available.
Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago