Head-On Collision Shuts Down SR-78 in Both Directions

A Sig Alert has been Issued

By Brie Stimson

    Highway 78 is shut down in both directions following a head-on two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, San Diego police confirm.

    The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. at Ysabel Creek Road and San Pasqual Valley Road.

    Emergency crews were able to extricate one victim from their car and are working on extricating a second victim from the other car. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

