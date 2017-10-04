Hazmat crews responded to a semi truck that leaked 40 gallons of fuel in downtown San Diego Wednesday, confirmed the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters requested crews at the scene on Broadway, just south of Front Street around 1:30 p.m., said SDFD officials. As of 2 p.m., the leak was contained.

San Diego police officers are redirecting traffic around the spill. Crews are working on cleaning up the leak.

There have been no reports of injuries. No other information was immediately available.

