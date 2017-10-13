Hazmat is responding after a report of a suspicious package near the Transit Center in the East Village area of Downtown San Diego.

The incident began at 2:56 p.m. on 12th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

MTS issued an alert due to police activity for the Green Line trolley, saying it would terminate at the Gaslamp Quarter. Commuters can transfer to O/B Lines from Santa Fe Depot.

Police are helping with traffic control, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

