Sonar Sensor Battery Sparks Fire in La Jolla, Hazmat Called Out | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC 7 San Diego

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7
    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to report of a fire in La Jolla Monday night. Hazmat crews were also called out as a precaution.

    Hazmat was called out to the scene of a fire in La Jolla Monday night due to possible hazardous materials inside the building.

    According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), the fire began around 8:53 p.m. inside Ritter Hall on the 8600 block of Discovery Way.

    A battery that powers a sonar sensor used to study whales short-circuited, popped and caused a small explosion, according to SDFD.

    When crews arrived on the scene, there was light smoke coming from inside a laboratory.

    As a precaution, Hazmat was called to the scene after crews saw old radioactive hazard signs around the building.

    The scene was cleared as of approximately 10:30 p.m.

    Only the battery was damaged, SDFD officials told NBC 7.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 9:44 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated at 11:07 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017

