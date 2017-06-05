San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to report of a fire in La Jolla Monday night. Hazmat crews were also called out as a precaution.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), the fire began around 8:53 p.m. inside Ritter Hall on the 8600 block of Discovery Way.

A battery that powers a sonar sensor used to study whales short-circuited, popped and caused a small explosion, according to SDFD.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was light smoke coming from inside a laboratory.

As a precaution, Hazmat was called to the scene after crews saw old radioactive hazard signs around the building.

The scene was cleared as of approximately 10:30 p.m.

Only the battery was damaged, SDFD officials told NBC 7.

