Hawk Stuck in San Diego Store Spreads Its Wings

NBC 7 Greg Bledsoe shares this video with us.

A store in Golden Hill has an unwanted customer in a hawk that refuses to leave.

A hawk flew into Krisp Beverages and Natural Foods, located in the 2500 block of C Street in Golden Hill, and has perched high above store shelves.

On Tuesday, employees tried for several hours to get the bird out of the store.

There is the concern not only for customer safety but also for the bird's wellbeing.

San Diego County Animal Control told employees they could not respond so employees told NBC 7 they left the hawk in the store overnight.



