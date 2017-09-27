Hawk Stuck in San Diego Store Spreads Its Wings - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Hawk Stuck in San Diego Store Spreads Its Wings

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 7 Greg Bledsoe shares this video with us.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A store in Golden Hill has an unwanted customer in a hawk that refuses to leave. 

    A hawk flew into Krisp Beverages and Natural Foods, located in the 2500 block of C Street in Golden Hill, and has perched high above store shelves.

    On Tuesday, employees tried for several hours to get the bird out of the store. 

    There is the concern not only for customer safety but also for the bird's wellbeing. 

    San Diego County Animal Control told employees they could not respond so employees told NBC 7 they left the hawk in the store overnight. 


    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices