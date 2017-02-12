A man brandishing a hatchet was arrested Saturday after he robbed a T.J. Maxx and attempted to rob a CVS store, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Daniel Martinez of San Diego.

According to police, Martinez stole merchandise from the T.J. Maxx store in Clairemont Square using a hatchet. He then fled on a bicycle to a nearby CVS store.

Witnesses directed officers to the CVS store, where Martinez was attempting to shoplift items, police said. Before he could shoftlift, officers arrested Martinez without incident.

The T.J. Maxx merchandise was recovered from the suspect.