Harriette Thompson, 94, Record-Holding Marathoner Has Died

Harriette Thompson, a two-time cancer survivor, became the oldest woman to run a half-marathon at the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A nonagenarian who set a world record as the oldest woman to complete a full marathon has died, her family confirmed in a published report.

Harriette Thompson, 94, smiled and laughed as she crossed the finish line at the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon in San Diego in June.

With her finish, Thompson became the oldest woman to run a half-marathon.

"I guess it's unusual, but I don't know why people make such a big deal," Thompson said at the time. "I feel just like I did when I was 16. But I just can’t move as fast."

In 2015, Thompson broke the world record as the oldest woman to complete a full marathon.

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday Thompson died in hospice after suffering an injury in a fall on October 6.

Thompson, a cancer survivor, used her love of running to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Through the years, she raised $100,000 for the organization. She raised $15,000 in 2017 alone.

In June, when she completed the Rock n' Roll marathon with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, Thompson was most pleased that she did it surrounded by members of her family.

"I enjoyed running across the finish line," Thompson said. "That’s always the biggest thing. And I really enjoyed having my family with me."