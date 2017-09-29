A fire that ripped through a 120-foot-long fishing ship docked along downtown San Diego’s waterfront sent a cloud of thick, black smoke billowing over the harbor Friday morning.

The fire began around 9:40 a.m. as the vessel was docked at 750 North Harbor Dr., about one-third of a mile from Seaport Village. The smoke moved quickly through the air and could be seen all along the San Diego Harbor and from some parts of downtown including the towering One America Plaza building.

The sight caught the attention of locals and tourists walking along the waterfront, many of whom stopped to gaze as fire crews descended on the ship.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) spokesperson Monica Munoz said no one was aboard the ship when the fire sparked. As of 9:55 a.m., Munoz said firefighters were working to access the vessel and knock out the flames.

Firefighters could be seen running up and down the dock as sirens blared in the background. At one point, flames were shooting from a porthole, with several firefighters surrounding it.





Chris Weber, Assistant Chief of Emergency Operations with SDFD, said the fire appeared to have sparked in the ship’s lower deck level. His crews were trying to gain access to that level, which proved challenging.

Weber said the initial attack went well, but firefighters had to back out, regroup and launch a coordinated attack. SDFD crews were being assisted by U.S. Coast Guard officials and crews from the Harbor Police Department who approached the burning ship from the water in their agencies’ emergency boats.

Weber said close to 100 responders were battling the ship fire including a command staff and 20 to 25 fire apparatus. He planned to swap out crews as firefighters grew tired.

The assistant chief said ship fires are difficult to manage due to a number of challenging factors.

“These ship fires are very dangerous,” Weber told NBC 7. “If you think about it, it’s almost like a high-rise building sitting on its side. We practice and train for it as part of our normal thing but, as you can see, they are difficult. We have to pull lines all the way down to the end of the pier so that they can get into the ship.”

Weber said ladders were placed all around the ship so firefighters could get on and off as needed. They also had to set up rescue crews in case a firefighter, outfitted with heavy gear, were to fall into the water.

“They’re a solid steel vessel, so it’s hard to breach doors and get through. And then you’ve got heat that’s being channeled up through very tight ways, so the guys have to fight through all that heat to actually get down and put the fire out,” Weber added.

As of 10:30 a.m., Weber said the conditions appeared to be getting better and that firefighters would soon gain the upper-hand.

He said crews did not find anyone on board during a primary search of the vessel.

The ship is emblazoned with the name "Norton Sound," and appears to be a fishing vessel. Weber said officials were trying to contact the ship's owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; no injuries were reported.

