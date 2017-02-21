Vandals Slash Tires of 22 Cars in La Mesa: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
Vandals Slash Tires of 22 Cars in La Mesa: PD

Unknown suspects used some sort of sharp object to puncture the tires of nearly two dozen cars on Harbison, Stanford, Cornell and Harvard avenues on Tuesday morning

By Monica Garske

    Megan Tevrizian/NBC 7
    The tires of at least 22 cars were punctured when vandals targeted a La Mesa neighborhood.

    At least 22 cars were vandalized Tuesday morning along four streets in La Mesa when a sharp object was used to puncture tires, police confirmed.

    The La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) began receiving several phone calls around 6:30 a.m. reporting vandalism to vehicles parked on Harbison, Stanford, Cornell and Harvard avenues.

    Investigators said suspects, or perhaps a lone suspect, used an unknown sharp object to damage cars’ tires. As of 8:30 a.m., LMPD officers had found 22 vehicles with tire damage in that area.

    The investigation is ongoing. The LMPD said residents should check their tires before driving and, if their tires are punctured, contact the police department to report the damage.

    Anyone with information on this case can call the LMPD at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

