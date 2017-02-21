The tires of at least 22 cars were punctured when vandals targeted a La Mesa neighborhood.

At least 22 cars were vandalized Tuesday morning along four streets in La Mesa when a sharp object was used to puncture tires, police confirmed.

The La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) began receiving several phone calls around 6:30 a.m. reporting vandalism to vehicles parked on Harbison, Stanford, Cornell and Harvard avenues.

Investigators said suspects, or perhaps a lone suspect, used an unknown sharp object to damage cars’ tires. As of 8:30 a.m., LMPD officers had found 22 vehicles with tire damage in that area.

The investigation is ongoing. The LMPD said residents should check their tires before driving and, if their tires are punctured, contact the police department to report the damage.

Anyone with information on this case can call the LMPD at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.