Hang Glider Crashes Into Black Mountain Backyard on Christmas Day

By Samantha Tatro

    A hang glider crashed into a family's backyard off Black Mountain Road on Christmas morning, San Diego Police confirmed. 

    The crash happened at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday on the 15200 block of Black Mountain Road when a person hiking south of Maler Road notcied the crash and called police. 

    Police sent out their helicopter, ABLE, to find the crashed hang glider. Authorities were notified the hang glider fell into a backyard. 

    The hang glider was not injured so authorities cancelled the transport to the hospital. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published 51 minutes ago

