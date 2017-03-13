"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom, Jr., legendary musician Tony Bennett and internationally acclaimed Brazilian artist Sergio Mendes are a few of the artists set to perform at the San Diego Symphony's Bayside Summer Nights 2017 this summer.

The season kicks off on June 30 over the 4th of July weekend with a traditional tribute to music from across America, from Broadway to patriotic favorites. Then, on Independence Day, Wynonna Judd will return to San Diego to perform prior to the Big Bay Boom.

In July, "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom, Jr., who portrayed Aaron Burr in the smash hit Broadway musical, will perform for San Diego crowds. His performance will be followed by fireworks.

On July 12, legend Tony Bennett comes to San Diego. The musician, known for songs like "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", "I Wanna Be Around" and "Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)", will perform a special concert on July 12.

The Symphony's popular salute to movie music returns again this year with new film clips and all-time favorite songs from the silver screen, followed by fireworks.

Harry Potter fans will want to save a date in their calendars later this July: aspecial concert on July 29 and 30 will feature a live orchestra to accompany a screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In August, Brazilian Bossa Nova master Sergio Mendes returns to San Diego to play by the Bay. The artist is best known for album Brasil '66 and hits like "Mas Que Nada", "The Fool on the Hill" and "The Look of Love".

The previously announced "La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration", a live concert experience, now has a date: Aug. 12. The show will include a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble, along with the film's original vocal recordings from Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and John Legend. The movie will play along while the musicians perform.

Broadway fans will not want to miss the Symphony's annual salute to the Great White Way on Aug. 18 and 19, featuring songs from the popular show "Fiddler on the Roof." The show will be followed by fireworks.

The series closes out on Labor Day weekend with the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, a brass-blazing and beautiful tribute to the music of Tchaikovsky. Close out the summer with a stunning fireworks display after the concert.

Individual tickets are not yet available, but you can subscribe to the season by clicking here. Find the full line up of artists and more information on the series by clicking here.