The National Weather Service (NWS) said San Diego County mountains and deserts are under a high wind warning, in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

The San Diego National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warming for the mountain and valley areas of San Diego from 8 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The east to northeast winds are expected to start late Sunday night and will blow around 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph, according to NWS.

The gusty Santa Ana winds combined with low humidity increase the risk of brush fires.





For more information go to NWS' website.