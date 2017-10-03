NBC 7's Dave Summers reports the latest gun laws and statistics in the U.S. (Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017)

What to Know A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below on Oct. 1, 2017.

There were at least 59 people killed and more than 500 people injured in a hailstorm of bullets.

More than 17,000 people have died from gun violence in 2017 with 274 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A protest against gun violence erupted outside the office of California Rep. Darrell Issa (R-49th District) Tuesday, in the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

"Congress has to come together," Carol Landale said, a member of the San Diego Brady Campaign Chapter To Prevent Gun Violence, which organized the rally at Issa's office in Vista.

"We have to talk to the gun lobby and find common ground because otherwise--this slaughter is going to continue," added Landale.

Demonstrators gathered near Issa's office building shortly before 10 a.m. to address a number of issues but gun violence was front and center.

Congress Debates Gun Control Legislature

NBC 7's Bridget Naso reports on new gun control laws that are in debate after Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Issa has weighed in on the issue of gun violence from Washington, D.C., responding that now is the time for "thoughtful reflection" as opposed to "political jockeying."

Rally organizers kicked off the protest with raucous drum beats -- each sharp thump symbolizing the heartbeat of each victim killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

Protesters said the shooting in Las Vegas underscores the need for a serious conversation about gun laws. They would like to emphasize the availability of assault weapons and also close loopholes that allow guns to fall into the hands of criminals and mentally unstable people.

Issa touched on the Las Vegas shooting via Twitter Monday morning: "Horrific news out of Las Vegas this morning. Praying for victims, their families, first responders and all those affected. We are with you."

According to the National Rifle Association, Nevada carries relatively light restrictions on gun rights. In order to purchase handguns, rifles and shotguns, no permits are required. Residents may carry guns openly throughout the state. It is also legal to possess semi-automatic guns with a permit and fully automatic guns with a state permit and special permission from the Treasury Department.

Democrats' calls for stricter gun control resounded strongly following the massacre. Before the mass shooting occurred, Republican-controlled Congress had been pursuing legislation to ease regulations on gun silencers. Rep. Jeff Duncan of Southern Carolina said it would help protect the hearing of hunters.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the nation not to renew a debate over gun control right after the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's history.

Rep. Susan Davis (D-53th District) was part of last year's gun violence sit-in and co-sponsored legislation including the Assault Weapons Ban and closing the gun show loophole. Congressman Scott Peters (D-52nd District) also said Congress needs to pass safety measures for Nevada similar to California.

However, Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-50th District) said the killer should be held responsible rather than using a tragedy to pursue a political agenda and criticize people who support the 2nd Amendment.

House Speaker Paul Ryan released the following statement about the Las Vegas massacre:

"This evil tragedy horrifies us all. To the people of Las Vegas and to the families of the victims, we are with you during this time. The whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences and in our prayers."

