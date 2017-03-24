The menorah that stands on the lawn outside of San Diego State University’s (SDSU) Chabad House was damaged Friday morning by a group of men using one of its lower arms as a pull up bar, multiple witnesses tell NBC 7.

Chalom Boujnah, the resident Rabbi at the Chabad House, says the group showed up to the house, located on the corner of Montezuma Road and Rockford Drive, shortly after midnight and began doing pull ups on the lower left arm of the menorah.

A resident of the home went outside and confronted the group and asked them to vacate the property before they scattered into a truck parked nearby.

Boujnah told NBC 7 that one member of the group shouted “The Jews are coming,” as he ran from the property.

Witnesses told NBC 7 that the group returned two additional times before police showed up at around 1:30 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is investigating the incident, which at this time is being considered an act of vandalism, not a hate crime. No suspects have been arrested at this time, according to SDPD.