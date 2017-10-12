‘Possible Threat’ Prompts Lockdown at Grossmont High School

Grossmont High School in San Diego’s East County was placed on lockdown Thursday due to a “possible threat,” a school district official confirmed.

Catherine Martin, a public information officer for the Grossmont Unified High School District (GUHSD), said the campus was placed in “secure” mode at around 9 a.m. due to “police-related activity.” She posted a message to Twitter saying all students were safe, inside classrooms. Secure mode means the doors to classrooms are locked, with instruction continuing.

Officers with the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) were called to the school. Police said the lockdown was underway as a precaution.

About 45 minutes later, Martin tweeted that police were “investigating a possible threat” to the high school.

“Students are safe/secure,” she added. “More to follow after ECPD concludes investigation.”





Martin said the ECPD had confirmed, “that no students at Grossmont High School were directly threatened.”

NBC 7 crews saw a large police presence at the campus.

At around 10:20 a.m., Martin tweeted that U.S. Customs and Border Protection crews had been called to the campus. She said they were only there to help El Cajon police with K-9 searches.

Grossmont High School is located at 1100 Murray Dr. in El Cajon and serves students in grades nine to 12.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.