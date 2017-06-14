A man described by witnesses as “acting like a bull” in the middle of a street in North Park pulled out a knife and stabbed a K9 during a bizarre encounter with police Tuesday night.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said officers were called to 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. to investigate reports of the man behaving oddly. SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said the suspect was running between cars in the middle of the street, per witnesses.

When officers approached the man, he pulled out a knife and ran away. The SDPD officers, along with Max, a K9 officer, gave chase as the man ran southbound on Grim Avenue.

Max was released and ran toward the suspect; the police dog bit the man. Police said the suspect then stabbed the K9 twice with his knife.

The suspect fled again, this time running southbound on Grim Avenue toward the 3600 block. There, police captured him and arrested him for attacking the K9 officer. The man was treated at a hospital and then booked into jail. His name was not immediately released by police.

The K9 officer was rushed to a veterinary hospital and treated for his wounds. As of Wednesday morning, police said the K9 officer had been released from the hospital.

Hernandez told NBC 7 Max has been with his handler, SDPD Officer Luis Carbajal, since 2014. Max is now resting at home and is expected to recover. Hernandez said Carbajal was also doing well.