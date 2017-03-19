Grantville Mexican Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint: SDPD

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Mexican food restaurant in Grantville early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on the 6100 block of Mission Gorge Road, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The men entered the restaurant and walked behind the counter, police said. One suspect held the employee at gunpoint, demanding they open the register, according to Officer Heims.

The employee complied and the suspects fled from the scene. They were last seen heading westbound on Vandever Avenue.

Police do not have clear descriptions of the suspects. The two male suspects are described being in their late 20s and were wearing hoodies at the time of the crime.

The San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the San Diego Police Department.