A drowning woman was rescued by a good Samaritan near La Jolla Cove Wednesday evening, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD).

It happened east of the La Jolla Cove, on Coast Boulevard and the Coast Walk Trail by the La Jolla Cave. At about 5:33 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue received a 9-1-1 call about a woman screaming for help in the water.

The woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s, was swept off the rocks and could not swim.

A good Samaritan heard the woman's screams and jumped in to save her. With the help of this passerby, the woman was pulled from the water, according to lifeguards and San Diego Fire-Rescue.

When crews arrived at the scene, a lifeguard performed CPR on the woman and carried her up the bluff, according to SDFD.

The woman was able to resume breathing, but there were no further details yet on her condition. She was taken to the UCSD Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

