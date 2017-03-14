Explaining the Elmer's Liquid Glue Shortage | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Explaining the Elmer's Liquid Glue Shortage

 Some stores across the U.S. are running out of Elmer's liquid glue. But why? NBC 7's Todd Strain explains. 

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    )
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices