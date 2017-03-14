Explaining the Elmer's Liquid Glue Shortage UP NEXT XExplaining the Elmer's Liquid Glue ShortageLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/GlueShortageTodd_San-Diego-416154624.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcsandiego.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=416154624&videoID=4NnK3J_i14zi&origin=nbcsandiego.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» Some stores across the U.S. are running out of Elmer's liquid glue. But why? NBC 7's Todd Strain explains. Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters