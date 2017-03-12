Girl Scouts Robbed Outside Clairemont Vons: PD

Local Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a Clairemont Square Vons were robbed Sunday when a man grabbed their cash box and ran, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The incident happened at approximately 3:11 p.m. Sunday on the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive, police said.

The cash box had approximately $400 inside when a man came up, grabbed the box, and ran off.

People at a nearby Jamba Juice saw what was happening and ran after the suspect. One person tackled the man, but he escaped. The man dropped his cell phone in the process.

San Diego police are responding and investigating.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates.