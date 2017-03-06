Girl, 5, Left Alone for Hours: Tijuana Police

Tijuana law enforcement officers rescue a 5-year-old girl who told police dispatchers she was left alone for more than a day.

Law enforcement officers in Mexico are investigating why a 5-year-old girl was left alone for hours over the weekend.

The child called 911 Sunday saying that her mother had left her alone on Saturday and had not returned.

The girl told dispatchers she was hungry and didn't have any food.

She gave law enforcement officials the name of the neighborhood. Officers responded and searched the area where they located the girl inside a locked apartment.

Because the front door was locked, officers removed the child through a window.

The girl told Tijuana authorities that she had been alone for more than a day.

At this time no arrests have been made.