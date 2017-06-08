Take a look at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from the sky through the perspective of the NBC 7 drone. (Published 2 hours ago)

Get A Bird's-eye View of the SD Fair With the NBC 7 Drone!

Every year about 1.6 million people will visit the San Diego County Fair, according to organizers. That comes out to about 40,000 visitors a day.

As of Thursday morning, the fair has had 174,530 visitors this year.

"This is the biggest county fair in the country," said Shawn Feist of the Del Mar Fairgrounds. "And the fifth largest fair in the country."

NBC 7 flew a drone over the fairgrounds Thursday to give a rare glimpse into what it looks like from the sky.

Take a look at dozens of rides, venues and booths through our drone!

