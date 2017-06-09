Gas Line Breaks in Chula Vista, SDG&E Crews Responding | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Gas Line Breaks in Chula Vista, SDG&E Crews Responding

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were working to control a gas leak in Chula Vista Friday night.

    According to an SDG&E spokesperson, a three-quarter-inch gas line broke around 9:11 p.m. on Sweetwater Road and Willow Street. The spokesperson said the leak was caused by a third party.

    At this time, there are no reports of evacuations.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 10:58 PM PDT on Jun 9, 2017 | Updated at 11:45 PM PDT on Jun 9, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices