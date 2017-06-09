Gas Line Breaks in Chula Vista, SDG&E Crews Responding

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were working to control a gas leak in Chula Vista Friday night.

According to an SDG&E spokesperson, a three-quarter-inch gas line broke around 9:11 p.m. on Sweetwater Road and Willow Street. The spokesperson said the leak was caused by a third party.

At this time, there are no reports of evacuations.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.