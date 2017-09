Investigators called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Kearny Mesa blocked off roads to investigate.

A strong odor of gas was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at a complex off Kearny Villa Road, near Interstate 15, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

Investigators said they smelled natural gas coming from the complex.

Northbound Kearny Villa Road will be blocked off to investigate.

No further information is available.