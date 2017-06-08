Gas Leak Reported in Coronado, One Home Evacuated

At least one home was evacuated after construction workers hit a gas line in an alley in Coronado Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coronado Police Department, the gas leak was reported around 3:57 p.m. on the 300 block of 7th Street near Alameda Boulevard.

Fire department is responding to the scene, police said. San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has also been called out.

Coronado police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

