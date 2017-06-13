Gas and hot water service were shut down Tuesday morning in Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport after a construction incident impacted a gas line, airport officials said.

Jonathan Heller, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said a construction worker at the Federal Inspection Station site in Terminal 2 West struck a gas line while digging at around 9:25 a.m.

Heller said gas service to Terminal 2 West was shut down, meaning there’s no hot water or gas service. He said concession vendors are offering a limited menu due to the impacted services.

As of 10:30 a.m., it was unknown how long the service shut-offs would last. Heller said San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were on site investigating the incident.

The roadway outside Terminal 2 West was shut down for a bit after the gas line was hit, but Heller said it reopened a short time later. No one was injured.