Gas Line Break Shuts Down Gas, Water Service at San Diego Airport’s Terminal 2 | NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Sessions Testifying in Russia Probe
logo_sd_2x

Gas Line Break Shuts Down Gas, Water Service at San Diego Airport’s Terminal 2

A construction worker was digging at a site in Terminal 2 West when he struck and broke a gas line just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy of San Diego International Airport
    A stock image provided by the San Diego International Airport.

    Gas and hot water service were shut down Tuesday morning in Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport after a construction incident impacted a gas line, airport officials said.

    Jonathan Heller, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said a construction worker at the Federal Inspection Station site in Terminal 2 West struck a gas line while digging at around 9:25 a.m.

    Heller said gas service to Terminal 2 West was shut down, meaning there’s no hot water or gas service. He said concession vendors are offering a limited menu due to the impacted services.

    As of 10:30 a.m., it was unknown how long the service shut-offs would last. Heller said San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were on site investigating the incident.

    The roadway outside Terminal 2 West was shut down for a bit after the gas line was hit, but Heller said it reopened a short time later. No one was injured.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices