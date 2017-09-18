Garage Fire Reported in Valencia Park

Crews were responding to a garage fire at a home in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego Monday night.

The fire began at 9:48 p.m. on the 5400 block of Encina Drive near Bonita Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a garage or a shed on fire in the backyard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

At this time, there is no word on injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.