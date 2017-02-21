Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol Agents Near Potrero | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol Agents Near Potrero

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 32-year-old documented gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents after he illegally crossed the border near Potrero.

    He was one of three men arrested by agents around 8 a.m. on Sunday. 

    According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the three men had been hiding in the brush near the border when they were arrested by agents.

    The 32-year-old man, a El Salvadaor citizen, was determined to be a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member and taken into federal custody.

    He is facing charges for reentering the U.S. as a previously deported foreign national.

    CBP did not identify the man by name.

    Published 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices