Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol Agents Near Potrero

A 32-year-old documented gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents after he illegally crossed the border near Potrero.

He was one of three men arrested by agents around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the three men had been hiding in the brush near the border when they were arrested by agents.

The 32-year-old man, a El Salvadaor citizen, was determined to be a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member and taken into federal custody.

He is facing charges for reentering the U.S. as a previously deported foreign national.

CBP did not identify the man by name.