FILE PHOTO: Author George R.R. Martin appears at a book signing for "A Dance with Dragons" at Barnes & Noble in New York, Thursday, July 14, 2011. HBO's "Game of Thrones," based on RR Martin's epic fantasy novels, was nominated for an Emmy for best drama series on Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

"Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin will stop in San Diego for a public talk next month.

The popular author will visit UC San Diego on May 2 to talk about his life and work with science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson.

Martin's series, “A Song of Ice and Fire", chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom. The books were the basis for the Emmy-winning fantasy series on HBO, "Game of Thrones."

The talk will start at 7 p.m. at the Price Center Theater on campus, sponsored by the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination.

"Game of Thrones" fans can nab tickets online starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at UC San Diego Box Office. Tickets will also be available at the Box Office, located at the Price Center. Those interested in attending can also order by phone at 858-534-TIXS.