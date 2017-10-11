Local Man Collects Donations for Santa Rosa Fire Victims

A former Santa Rosa resident living in Rancho Penasquitos said seeing the destruction caused by the wildfires in Northern California broke his heart.

"Just seeing how bad the destruction is," said Marco Perez. "I immediately felt sick to my stomach."

Perez moved to San Diego from Santa Rosa three years ago. Although his family has left Santa Rosa as well, his Facebook feed is filled with friends' homes ravaged by fire.

The home he and his family used to live, where he snapped prom pictures, is among the hundreds burned to the ground.

At least 23 people have died in the fires and more than 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

"Seeing all that destruction hurts," said Perez.

Now, Perez is collecting donations, like adult and kids’ clothing, for Santa Rosa fire victims at the Boys and Girls Club in 4S Ranch.

Bag of clothes in hand, Jaime Mautz and her daughter Peyton felt compelled to help.

"It feels good to help people in need that need it," said Peyton.

"We know what it's like to be evacuated from our homes. We don’t know what it's like to lose everything, but we want to do everything we can to help," said Mautz.

Wednesday night, Perez packed his car with the donations so he could deliver them to those in need.

"I know there is a lot more to be done and this isn't probably half of what's needed, but I know every little bit helps. Every little bit helps," said Perez.

The Boys and Girls Club in 4-S Ranch will be collecting donations until Oct. 27. They're looking for community organizations to team up with.