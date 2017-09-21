Jasmine Madarang, 20, died on Saturday, Sept. 16 while attempting to cross Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

Family members of a San Diego State University student killed Saturday while crossing Interstate 8 have released the plans for her memorial service and funeral.

Jasmine Madarang was found in the middle of eastbound I-8 near Mission Gorge Road at approximately 8 p.m.

Authorities said Madarang was trying to cross the freeway near Waring Road when she was struck by an oncoming car that was unable to stop in time.

The 20-year-old junior was majoring in engineering and was a member of SDSU's Delta Zeta Sorority.

Family Mourns Death of SDSU Student

Jasmine Madarang's family is heartbroken after she was killed while attempting to cross Interstate 8 near Mission Gorge Road. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the story. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017)

She spent the hours before her death tailgating for the football game between SDSU and Stanford in Mission Valley. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m. she texted with friends.

She was considered a missing person for several hours before the San Diego County Medical Examiner identified her as a person involved in the fatal collision on I-8.

Authorities have not determined why Madarang walked onto the westbound lanes of I-8 from the north shoulder and tried to cross to the south side of the freeway.

Family members are asking friends to gather on Friday, Sept. 22 in Laguna Hills to celebrate the young woman's life.

A viewing will be held beginning at 5 p.m. at the O’Conner Mortuary on 25301 Alicia Prkwy, Laguna Hills, Ca 92653. The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at Santiago de Compostela, 21682 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, Ca 92630 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Madarang will be buried at the Ascension Cemetery on Trabuco Rd, Lake Forest, Ca 92630 at approximately 10:45 a.m.

SDSU Student Identified as Pedestrian Killed on Freeway

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports the death of a 20-year-old student from San Diego State University who was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the intestate 8 before a football game. (Published Monday, Sept. 18, 2017)

Family members said friends are free to bring any photos or flowers to the viewing and memorial in Jasmine's memory.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Madarang's family