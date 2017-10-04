Fugitives Wanted for Murder in Custody

Two fugitives wanted for murder were apprehended Monday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when officials escorted both men to the pedestrian border crossing.

Around 2:15 p.m., Mexican officials escorted 38-year-old John Carrillo to PedWest. An officer ran Carrillo’s through a law enforcement database and discovered a possible match for an active outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, according to CBP.

The Municipal Court of Los Angeles issued the warrant for murder with a bail set at $1 million. Carrillo was transferred to the custody of Los Angeles Police Detectives.

Later Monday, 36-year-old Ding Yue arrived at PedWest but officers referred him to further inspection, according to CBP.

A scan Yue’s fingerprint through a law enforcement database uncovered a murder warrant issued by the San Jose Police Department with no set bail.

Yue was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into San Diego County Jail.