Emergency crews are tending to residual fuel from a spill that occurred on Saturday in Pacific Beach, officials confirmed.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews responded to reports of a fuel spill at Sunrise of La Jolla Assisted Living Facility on the 800 block of Turquoise Street near La Jolla Mesa Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday.

SDFD officials told NBC 7 that nearly 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the facility’s underground garage on Saturday, and they received first notification of the incident on Monday.

A company came to the facility to fuel generators on site and the generators overflowed, according to the SDFD. The company attempted to clean up the fuel but was unsuccessful.

SDFD says that the amount of fuel left behind was much less than 200 gallons, and that the fuel is contained in the facility's plumbing.

It is still unclear why the company did not notify SDFD of the spill initially, according to a battalion chief.

Hazmat was called out to evaluate the spill for possible flammable or hazardous vapors. SDFD later confirmed that the fuel is not flammable and the spill is of no environmental concern.

The assisted living facility or any surrounding buildings were not evacuated, officials said.

A portion of La Jolla Mesa Drive north of Turquoise Street is still blocked off as crews tend to the spill.

