Frontier Adds New Destinations for San Diego Travelers | NBC 7 San Diego
Frontier Adds New Destinations for San Diego Travelers

San Diegans looking for new adventures now have three new destinations to pick from when traveling.

By Samantha Tatro

    A file photo of Frontier Airlines

    Frontier Airlines announced the airline will now fly direct to three new cities: Austin, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Cleveland, Ohio

    The City of Austin said the direct service between Austin and San Diego will begin on April 23. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 

    Travelers have other options when going to Austin (Southwest Airlines), but no other direct options for getting to the two new Ohio destinations. 

    Cleveland has not had a non-stop flight to San Diego since 2008, according to one report, and the service will begin in May.

    The announcement comes after Southwest Airlines added several new non-stop destinations for San Diego travelers, including Cabo San Lucas, Boise, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah

    Published 2 hours ago

