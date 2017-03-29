After an 18-month restoration project, a couple of small structures that have stood at San Diego’s Balboa Park for more than a century have now been returned to their original glory.

The historic structures – known as the park’s “gate houses” – are each located on both sides of El Prado, as visitors approach the Cabrillo Bridge at the intersection of El Prado and Balboa Drive.

Thank you to everyone that joined us this morning and for those who have supported this major project. We appreciate the support and happy to restore the Gate houses to their 1915 glory. We're always working on something for everyone to enjoy! A post shared by Friends of Balboa Park (@friends_of_balboa_park) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

The gate houses were installed 102 years ago – meant to serve as ticket booths for the 1915 Panama-California World Exposition, and designed to welcome visitors into Balboa Park. At the time, they flanked a grand entryway that also included a gate.

After the year-long exposition, the gate was removed but the small structures were left in place. As decades passed, they fell into disrepair.

In 2014, Friends of Balboa Park – a nonprofit organization that helps preserve Balboa Park for future generations – took on the project to help restore the gate houses. The City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department partnered on the project, and the efforts were led by board member Jim Hughes, who saw the project through from beginning to end.

After 18 months, the gate houses were completed in December 2016. On Wednesday, the official ribbon cutting ceremony took place.

“The gate houses have been restored to their original splendor from the 1915 Exposition, thanks to donors, volunteers and local preservation experts,” Friends of Balboa Park Executive Director John Bolthouse said. “Beautiful structures now welcome visitors to the west end of the park, just as was intended more than a century ago.”

Today we joined @friends_of_balboa_park at the Dedication of the restoration of the Gatehouses on the West end of the Park. We are so grateful for the work they do in upholding the legacy of Balboa Park & keeping it beautiful for future generations to enjoy. "Installed for the 1915 Panama-California World Exposition, the gate houses were part of the grand entry way. After the year-long exposition, the gate was removed and the small structures were left in place. The two gate houses are located on both sides of El Prado, just as you approach the Cabrillo Bridge at the intersection of El Prado and Balboa Drive. These structures have been greeting Balboa Park visitors and neighbors for over a century and were in need of repair. In partnership with the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department and with the leadership of Board Member and project lead Jim Hughes, we are pleased to announce that the gate house restoration project has been completed as of December 2016." - Friends of Balboa Park #balboapark #findyourpark #park #sandiego #sandiego_ca #history #visitsd #discoversd #architecture #mysdphoto #community #restoration A post shared by balboapark (@balboapark) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Bolthouse said the work falls in line with Friends of Balboa Park’s continued mission to work with the City of San Diego to “help maintain the ‘Jewel of San Diego’ for people from around the world to enjoy.”

According to the nonprofit, the project cost approximately $140,000.

Friends of Balboa Park funds these types of initiatives through donations and park programs. Since 1999, the group – comprised of philanthropists, community leaders and San Diegans – has spearheaded projects like the restoration of Balboa Park’s iconic lily pond, bench tributes, tree dedications and information kiosks.

Free or Cheap Things to Do in San Diego

To learn about other projects in the works, click here.

Cherry Blossoms Expected to Peak in San Diego This Week