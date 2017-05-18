Friars Come Up Short against Brewers

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 18: Hunter Renfroe #10 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PETCO Park on May 18, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The series between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers came to a close Thursday afternoon with a matinee game at Petco Park. The Friars dropped the game and the series with a 4-2 loss against the Brewers.

Early on it looked like San Diego could make a series split happen when Hunter Renfroe sent a 389 foot home run to left center field. The outfielder’s eighth homer of the season and third in just five days gave the Padres an early 1-0 lead.

The Brewers tied things up in the top of the fifth inning thanks to Eric Sogard’s RBI single to right field.

The Padres fired back in their half of the inning when Luis Torrens grounded into a double play. Cory Spangenberg made it home and the Friars took a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh inning Sogard was at it again. He doubled to center and brought in Keon Braxton, and Orlando Arcia. It’s been a great series for the former Padres farmhand who finished with a career tying four hits again on Thursday. Milwaukee added one more run in the ninth to seal the victory.

Next up the Padres host the Arizona Diamond backs for a three game series. The first game of the set is on Friday May 19 at 7:10 p.m.



